KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Daewoong 36,850 UP 1,100
AmoreG 67,600 DN 900
HyundaiMtr 226,000 UP 500
BukwangPharm 22,750 DN 50
ILJIN MATERIALS 76,000 UP 1,900
ORION Holdings 16,250 DN 300
SKNetworks 5,500 DN 10
NEXENTIRE 8,820 UP 630
CHONGKUNDANG 142,500 UP 3,000
KCC 316,500 UP 23,500
SKBP 117,500 DN 2,500
Daesang 26,200 0
CJ 95,600 DN 400
JWPHARMA 30,250 0
LGInt 31,100 UP 600
DongkukStlMill 20,500 UP 200
Hyundai M&F INS 24,550 UP 200
DB HiTek 60,700 DN 100
Hanwha 32,200 UP 400
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 142,000 UP 3,000
ShinhanGroup 37,200 UP 450
HITEJINRO 35,900 UP 100
Yuhan 67,000 DN 1,500
CJ LOGISTICS 177,000 DN 1,500
DOOSAN 54,100 UP 1,000
DL 97,500 UP 4,700
HANKOOK & COMPANY 18,200 DN 100
KIA CORP. 83,400 DN 400
SK hynix 133,000 UP 500
Youngpoong 630,000 UP 11,000
HyundaiEng&Const 49,000 DN 500
CUCKOO HOMESYS 42,450 UP 100
SamsungF&MIns 196,000 UP 3,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 24,200 UP 50
Kogas 33,300 UP 100
KEPCO E&C 49,000 UP 5,250
KG DONGBU STL 16,600 UP 1,750
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,340 DN 20
SamyangFood 91,200 DN 100
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,000 UP 300
(MORE)
-
Number of peak concurrent viewers on BTS online event surpasses 2.7 mln: agency
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' extends longest streak on Billboard 200 by K-pop group to 60 weeks
-
Vaccine supply glitch threatening to take inoculation scheme off track
-
U.S. keeps S. Korea on list of countries to monitor for currency practices
-
Hyundai Motor, BTS collaborate for Earth Day campaign
-
Number of peak concurrent viewers on BTS online event surpasses 2.7 mln: agency
-
Biden-Moon summit to highlight importance of U.S.-Korea relationship: Psaki
-
(LEAD) SHINee's Taemin to join military next month
-
Yellow dust storm from China, Mongolia heading towards Korea
-
(URGENT) Biden says he and Japanese leader are committed to facing challenges from China, N. Korea
-
(3rd LD) 'Comfort women' lose lawsuit against Tokyo over wartime sexual slavery
-
(LEAD) New virus cases in 700s for 2nd day; vaccinations set to top 2 mln
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' extends longest streak on Billboard 200 by K-pop group to 60 weeks
-
Last-remaining int'l aid workers leave N. Korea: Russian official
-
(4th LD) Moon says public consensus needed for granting pardons to two jailed ex-presidents