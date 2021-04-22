CJ CheilJedang 410,500 DN 2,500

KAL 26,350 DN 50

POSCO CHEMICAL 165,000 DN 2,000

BoryungPharm 22,950 UP 600

L&L 15,750 UP 150

LOTTE Fine Chem 71,100 UP 2,100

HYUNDAI STEEL 50,000 DN 300

Shinsegae 273,000 DN 1,500

Nongshim 285,000 DN 4,500

TaekwangInd 1,074,000 DN 8,000

LG Corp. 109,000 0

SSANGYONGCNE 7,820 UP 10

SGBC 93,800 UP 800

Hyosung 99,300 UP 700

Binggrae 64,700 UP 500

GCH Corp 39,550 DN 300

LotteChilsung 138,000 DN 3,000

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,720 UP 50

POSCO 353,000 UP 2,000

SPC SAMLIP 72,200 DN 600

SAMSUNG SDS 187,500 UP 3,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 34,250 UP 250

KUMHOTIRE 3,860 DN 5

LOTTE 34,500 DN 350

DB INSURANCE 47,000 UP 1,000

SamsungElec 82,400 DN 200

NHIS 11,950 0

SK Discovery 58,900 UP 300

LS 68,000 UP 1,300

GC Corp 385,500 DN 4,500

GS E&C 46,100 UP 100

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 41,400 UP 200

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 672,000 UP 1,000

KPIC 330,500 UP 19,500

MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,870 DN 10

SKC 145,500 UP 3,500

MERITZ SECU 4,685 UP 5

HtlShilla 83,400 DN 300

Hanmi Science 71,000 DN 3,100

SamsungElecMech 193,000 DN 2,000

