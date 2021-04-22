KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
CJ CheilJedang 410,500 DN 2,500
KAL 26,350 DN 50
POSCO CHEMICAL 165,000 DN 2,000
BoryungPharm 22,950 UP 600
L&L 15,750 UP 150
LOTTE Fine Chem 71,100 UP 2,100
HYUNDAI STEEL 50,000 DN 300
Shinsegae 273,000 DN 1,500
Nongshim 285,000 DN 4,500
TaekwangInd 1,074,000 DN 8,000
LG Corp. 109,000 0
SSANGYONGCNE 7,820 UP 10
SGBC 93,800 UP 800
Hyosung 99,300 UP 700
Binggrae 64,700 UP 500
GCH Corp 39,550 DN 300
LotteChilsung 138,000 DN 3,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,720 UP 50
POSCO 353,000 UP 2,000
SPC SAMLIP 72,200 DN 600
SAMSUNG SDS 187,500 UP 3,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 34,250 UP 250
KUMHOTIRE 3,860 DN 5
LOTTE 34,500 DN 350
DB INSURANCE 47,000 UP 1,000
SamsungElec 82,400 DN 200
NHIS 11,950 0
SK Discovery 58,900 UP 300
LS 68,000 UP 1,300
GC Corp 385,500 DN 4,500
GS E&C 46,100 UP 100
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 41,400 UP 200
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 672,000 UP 1,000
KPIC 330,500 UP 19,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,870 DN 10
SKC 145,500 UP 3,500
MERITZ SECU 4,685 UP 5
HtlShilla 83,400 DN 300
Hanmi Science 71,000 DN 3,100
SamsungElecMech 193,000 DN 2,000
(MORE)
