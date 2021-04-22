KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Hanssem 118,000 DN 1,500
TAEYOUNG E&C 12,700 DN 50
KSOE 140,500 UP 5,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 50,400 UP 1,050
GS Retail 36,800 DN 250
Ottogi 562,000 DN 5,000
IlyangPharm 39,500 DN 1,550
F&F 168,000 UP 4,500
NamsunAlum 3,910 DN 15
OCI 143,000 UP 14,000
HyundaiMipoDock 67,800 DN 100
IS DONGSEO 63,800 UP 1,800
S-Oil 78,700 UP 1,300
LG Innotek 212,500 DN 3,000
KorZinc 437,000 UP 19,000
LS ELECTRIC 59,800 UP 1,400
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 296,500 UP 10,000
HMM 33,750 UP 700
HYUNDAI WIA 76,100 0
KumhoPetrochem 279,500 DN 2,500
Mobis 298,000 DN 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 40,050 UP 600
SamsungHvyInd 7,190 UP 60
SYC 60,400 DN 400
HDC HOLDINGS 11,700 UP 50
S-1 81,500 UP 400
ZINUS 84,000 UP 600
Hanchem 251,000 DN 3,500
DWS 47,500 UP 1,200
KEPCO 24,100 UP 200
SamsungSecu 41,300 UP 150
SKTelecom 310,500 UP 8,500
SNT MOTIV 63,300 UP 900
HyundaiElev 46,550 UP 50
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 25,000 DN 100
Hanon Systems 17,350 0
SK 300,000 DN 3,000
ShinpoongPharm 100,500 DN 2,500
Handsome 42,300 UP 150
Asiana Airlines 15,000 0
(MORE)
-
Number of peak concurrent viewers on BTS online event surpasses 2.7 mln: agency
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' extends longest streak on Billboard 200 by K-pop group to 60 weeks
-
Vaccine supply glitch threatening to take inoculation scheme off track
-
U.S. keeps S. Korea on list of countries to monitor for currency practices
-
Hyundai Motor, BTS collaborate for Earth Day campaign
-
Number of peak concurrent viewers on BTS online event surpasses 2.7 mln: agency
-
Biden-Moon summit to highlight importance of U.S.-Korea relationship: Psaki
-
(LEAD) SHINee's Taemin to join military next month
-
Yellow dust storm from China, Mongolia heading towards Korea
-
(URGENT) Biden says he and Japanese leader are committed to facing challenges from China, N. Korea
-
(3rd LD) 'Comfort women' lose lawsuit against Tokyo over wartime sexual slavery
-
(LEAD) New virus cases in 700s for 2nd day; vaccinations set to top 2 mln
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' extends longest streak on Billboard 200 by K-pop group to 60 weeks
-
Last-remaining int'l aid workers leave N. Korea: Russian official
-
(4th LD) Moon says public consensus needed for granting pardons to two jailed ex-presidents