Hanssem 118,000 DN 1,500

TAEYOUNG E&C 12,700 DN 50

KSOE 140,500 UP 5,000

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 50,400 UP 1,050

GS Retail 36,800 DN 250

Ottogi 562,000 DN 5,000

IlyangPharm 39,500 DN 1,550

F&F 168,000 UP 4,500

NamsunAlum 3,910 DN 15

OCI 143,000 UP 14,000

HyundaiMipoDock 67,800 DN 100

IS DONGSEO 63,800 UP 1,800

S-Oil 78,700 UP 1,300

LG Innotek 212,500 DN 3,000

KorZinc 437,000 UP 19,000

LS ELECTRIC 59,800 UP 1,400

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 296,500 UP 10,000

HMM 33,750 UP 700

HYUNDAI WIA 76,100 0

KumhoPetrochem 279,500 DN 2,500

Mobis 298,000 DN 500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 40,050 UP 600

SamsungHvyInd 7,190 UP 60

SYC 60,400 DN 400

HDC HOLDINGS 11,700 UP 50

S-1 81,500 UP 400

ZINUS 84,000 UP 600

Hanchem 251,000 DN 3,500

DWS 47,500 UP 1,200

KEPCO 24,100 UP 200

SamsungSecu 41,300 UP 150

SKTelecom 310,500 UP 8,500

SNT MOTIV 63,300 UP 900

HyundaiElev 46,550 UP 50

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 25,000 DN 100

Hanon Systems 17,350 0

SK 300,000 DN 3,000

ShinpoongPharm 100,500 DN 2,500

Handsome 42,300 UP 150

Asiana Airlines 15,000 0

(MORE)