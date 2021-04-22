USFK reports 14 additional coronavirus cases
SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- Nine American service members and five American citizens affiliated with the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) have tested positive for the new coronavirus upon arrival here from the United States recently, its military said Thursday.
Eight service members, one civilian and two dependents arrived at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, some 70 kilometers south of Seoul, on U.S. government chartered flights from the U.S. between March 19 and April 19.
The remaining individuals -- one service member, one civilian and one contractor -- arrived on international commercial flights at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on April 8 and 16, according to USFK.
Nine of them tested positive on their first mandatory COVID-19 test prior to entering quarantine, and five others were confirmed to have been infected on their second test required to exit quarantine, it added.
All USFK-affiliated individuals arriving here are required to undergo a virus test and quarantine for 14 days. Medical personnel administer a second test prior to their release.
"All individuals have since been transferred to an isolation facility designated for confirmed COVID-19 cases at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, Osan or Kunsan Air Base," USFK said in a statement. "None of the new arrivals have interacted with anyone residing within USFK installations or the local community."
The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK-affiliated population to 839, most of whom tested positive upon their arrival here from their home country.
