S. Korean Bond Yields on Apr. 22, 2021
All News 16:30 April 22, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.641 0.642 -0.1
3-year TB 1.105 1.110 -0.5
10-year TB 1.989 2.005 -1.6
2-year MSB 0.890 0.891 -0.1
3-year CB (AA-) 1.896 1.899 -0.3
91-day CD None None None
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Number of peak concurrent viewers on BTS online event surpasses 2.7 mln: agency
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' extends longest streak on Billboard 200 by K-pop group to 60 weeks
-
Vaccine supply glitch threatening to take inoculation scheme off track
-
U.S. keeps S. Korea on list of countries to monitor for currency practices
-
Hyundai Motor, BTS collaborate for Earth Day campaign
Most Saved
-
Number of peak concurrent viewers on BTS online event surpasses 2.7 mln: agency
-
Biden-Moon summit to highlight importance of U.S.-Korea relationship: Psaki
-
(LEAD) SHINee's Taemin to join military next month
-
Yellow dust storm from China, Mongolia heading towards Korea
-
(URGENT) Biden says he and Japanese leader are committed to facing challenges from China, N. Korea
-
(LEAD) New virus cases in 700s for 2nd day; vaccinations set to top 2 mln
-
(3rd LD) 'Comfort women' lose lawsuit against Tokyo over wartime sexual slavery
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' extends longest streak on Billboard 200 by K-pop group to 60 weeks
-
Last-remaining int'l aid workers leave N. Korea: Russian official
-
N. Korea seeking to defeat U.S. missile defenses: CRS report