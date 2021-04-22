Vice FM discusses post-COVID 19 cooperation with Costa Rican counterpart
SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun discussed with his Costa Rican counterpart efforts to boost bilateral cooperation in the post-pandemic era during his visit to the Central American country, the foreign ministry said Thursday.
In his meeting with Deputy Minister Adriana Bolanos in San Jose on Wednesday (local time), the two sides agreed to explore various cooperation projects as new growth drivers in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, in such fields as digital transformation, decarbonization and the bio sector.
During his three-day visit to Costa Rica, Choi also paid courtesy calls on President Carlos Alvarado and Foreign Minister Rodolfo Solano, the ministry said.
Costa Rica is the second leg of Choi's nine-day trip to Latin America since Sunday. Choi will return next Monday.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
