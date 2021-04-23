U.S. Senate passes 'Hate Crimes Act' in overwhelming vote
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, April 22 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. Senate on Thursday overwhelmingly passed a bill aimed at curbing a recent increase in hate crimes targeting Asian-American communities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Senate voted 94-1 to pass the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, which, if enacted, would allow expedited federal government investigation on COVID-19 related hate crimes that are increasingly targeting Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.
Vice President Kamala Harris has partly attributed the recent increase in anti-Asian hate incidents to the former administration, noting former President Donald Trump and "people in position of incredible power" had scapegoated Asian Americans for the pandemic.
She made the remark during her visit to Atlanta, where eight people, four of Korean descent and two others of Asian descent, were killed in tragic shootings at three day spas last month.
Trump had often referred to the new coronavirus as the "China virus" or "kung flu."
The House of Representatives is expected to vote on the bill next month.
President Joe Biden has said he is eager to sign the bill into law.
The only vote in opposition came from Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Number of peak concurrent viewers on BTS online event surpasses 2.7 mln: agency
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' extends longest streak on Billboard 200 by K-pop group to 60 weeks
-
Vaccine supply glitch threatening to take inoculation scheme off track
-
U.S. keeps S. Korea on list of countries to monitor for currency practices
-
Hyundai Motor, BTS collaborate for Earth Day campaign
-
Number of peak concurrent viewers on BTS online event surpasses 2.7 mln: agency
-
Biden-Moon summit to highlight importance of U.S.-Korea relationship: Psaki
-
(LEAD) SHINee's Taemin to join military next month
-
Women suffer greater employment shock than men amid pandemic: report
-
Yellow dust storm from China, Mongolia heading towards Korea
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' extends longest streak on Billboard 200 by K-pop group to 60 weeks
-
S. Korea to invest 114 tln won by 2030 to expand railway network
-
(LEAD) New virus cases in 700s for 2nd day; vaccinations set to top 2 mln
-
N. Korea seeking to defeat U.S. missile defenses: CRS report
-
Belgian ambassador apologizes over assault incident involving his wife