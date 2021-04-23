Korean-language dailies

-- Talks on cutting property tax a risk for further price hike, 'poison' for those without homes (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- S. Korea in the backseat in U.S. 'vaccine diplomacy' (Kookmin Daily)

-- Chances of 'vaccine swap' grow lower with Biden's remark (Donga Ilbo)

-- Only 1 out of 10 apartment complexes open parking lots to delivery trucks (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Despite growing vaccine side effects, budget for compensation remains low (Segye Times)

-- S. Korea in backseat in Biden's vaccine support plan (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Mounting debt a growing burden for business owners (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 40 countries declare commitment to 'greenhouse gas reduction' (Hankyoreh)

-- State energy company set on dismantling aged nuclear power plant (Hankook Ilbo)

-- U.S., E.U. to mass purchase vaccines, shortage expected until 2023 (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Yongin semiconductor complex plan comes to standstill (Korea Economic Daily)

