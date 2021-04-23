(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on April 23)

Moon's opacity on our current vaccination status were evident in the remarks he made during a lunch with the new mayors of Seoul, Oh Se-hoon, and of Busan, Park Hyeong-joon, at the Blue House Tuesday. "The bigger problem is the slow pace of inoculation, not a shortage of vaccines," he said. That sounds like he's putting the blame on the medical community's slow vaccination campaign. The simple fact is that the country has not bought enough vaccines. That's a diagnosis detached from reality, or in other words, a passing of the buck.