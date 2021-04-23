Shinhan Financial Group Q1 net income up 28.3 pct. to 1.21 tln won
All News 10:13 April 23, 2021
SEOUL, April 23 (Yonhap) -- Shinhan Financial Group Co. on Friday reported its first-quarter net income of 1.21 trillion won (US$1.1 billion), up 28.3 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the January-March period was 1.68 trillion won, up 33.8 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 24.1 percent to 14.35 trillion won.
The operating profit was 13.8 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
