Korea Shipbuilding wins 153 bln-won order for 2 ships

All News 10:25 April 23, 2021

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, April 23 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Friday that it has signed a 153 billion-won (US$136.7 million) deal to build two crude oil carriers.

The deal signed with Angola's state-run oil company Sonangol calls for Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., a unit of KSOE, to deliver two 158,000-ton crude oil carriers from the first half of 2023, KSOE said.

KSOE has three shipbuilding units -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co. and Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co.

A 159,000-ton crude oil carrier built by Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., a unit of Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE), is seen in this photo provided by KSOE on April 23, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

