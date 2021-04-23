Korea Shipbuilding wins 153 bln-won order for 2 ships
All News 10:25 April 23, 2021
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, April 23 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Friday that it has signed a 153 billion-won (US$136.7 million) deal to build two crude oil carriers.
The deal signed with Angola's state-run oil company Sonangol calls for Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., a unit of KSOE, to deliver two 158,000-ton crude oil carriers from the first half of 2023, KSOE said.
KSOE has three shipbuilding units -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co. and Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Number of peak concurrent viewers on BTS online event surpasses 2.7 mln: agency
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' extends longest streak on Billboard 200 by K-pop group to 60 weeks
-
Vaccine supply glitch threatening to take inoculation scheme off track
-
U.S. keeps S. Korea on list of countries to monitor for currency practices
-
Hyundai Motor, BTS collaborate for Earth Day campaign
Most Saved
-
Number of peak concurrent viewers on BTS online event surpasses 2.7 mln: agency
-
(LEAD) SHINee's Taemin to join military next month
-
Biden-Moon summit to highlight importance of U.S.-Korea relationship: Psaki
-
Women suffer greater employment shock than men amid pandemic: report
-
Piano is 'first love' of celebrated conductor Chung Myung-whun
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' extends longest streak on Billboard 200 by K-pop group to 60 weeks
-
S. Korea to invest 114 tln won by 2030 to expand railway network
-
N. Korea seeking to defeat U.S. missile defenses: CRS report
-
Belgian ambassador apologizes over assault incident involving his wife
-
(LEAD) New virus cases in 700s for 2nd day; vaccinations set to top 2 mln