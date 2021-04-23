Go to Contents Go to Navigation

32 Navy sailors from same vessel test positive for COVID-19

All News 10:29 April 23, 2021

SEOUL, April 23 (Yonhap) -- At least 32 Navy sailors who serve on the same naval ship have tested positive for the new coronavirus, officials said Friday.

One Navy officer was first confirmed to have contracted the virus after the infection of one of his family members, and health authorities have found 31 more cases of his colleagues so far through virus testing, according to the military officials.

"Tests are still under way," a Navy officer said. "We are taking necessary steps while enforcing heightened antivirus measures."

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#military coronavirus
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!