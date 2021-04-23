32 Navy sailors from same vessel test positive for COVID-19
All News 10:29 April 23, 2021
SEOUL, April 23 (Yonhap) -- At least 32 Navy sailors who serve on the same naval ship have tested positive for the new coronavirus, officials said Friday.
One Navy officer was first confirmed to have contracted the virus after the infection of one of his family members, and health authorities have found 31 more cases of his colleagues so far through virus testing, according to the military officials.
"Tests are still under way," a Navy officer said. "We are taking necessary steps while enforcing heightened antivirus measures."
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Number of peak concurrent viewers on BTS online event surpasses 2.7 mln: agency
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' extends longest streak on Billboard 200 by K-pop group to 60 weeks
-
Vaccine supply glitch threatening to take inoculation scheme off track
-
U.S. keeps S. Korea on list of countries to monitor for currency practices
-
Hyundai Motor, BTS collaborate for Earth Day campaign
Most Saved
-
Number of peak concurrent viewers on BTS online event surpasses 2.7 mln: agency
-
(LEAD) SHINee's Taemin to join military next month
-
Biden-Moon summit to highlight importance of U.S.-Korea relationship: Psaki
-
Women suffer greater employment shock than men amid pandemic: report
-
Piano is 'first love' of celebrated conductor Chung Myung-whun
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' extends longest streak on Billboard 200 by K-pop group to 60 weeks
-
S. Korea to invest 114 tln won by 2030 to expand railway network
-
(LEAD) New virus cases in 700s for 2nd day; vaccinations set to top 2 mln
-
N. Korea seeking to defeat U.S. missile defenses: CRS report
-
Belgian ambassador apologizes over assault incident involving his wife