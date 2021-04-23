DP launches special committee to prop up semiconductor makers amid growing global competition
SEOUL, April 23 (Yonhap) -- The ruling Democratic Party (DP) on Friday launched a special committee to help support the local semiconductor industry after recent shortages of semiconductors worldwide triggered what many call a global "arms race" for chips.
"Semiconductors are (tantamount to) the rice of the economy in the 21st century and the heart of South Korea's economy," DP floor leader Rep. Yun Ho-jung said during the inaugural meeting of the special committee on semiconductor technology.
"It's not too much to say the future of South Korea depends on the (global) semiconductor war," he said.
The committee's launch came amid growing global competition for the supply of semiconductors, the backbone of South Korea's exports.
As semiconductor shortages disrupted American automotive factories, the U.S. convened a meeting, attended by President Joe Biden, earlier this month to pledge support to spur more domestic chip manufacturing and reduce dependence on imports.
Rep. Yang Hyang-ja, a former semiconductor executive at Samsung Electronics who was named the chair of the new party committee, said her committee will come up with a law proposal to help support the local semiconductor industry, no later than August.
"(The committee) will lay out a series of super dramatic support measures that will exceed those by rival countries," Yang noted.
"The latest semiconductor war is a global one, which is expected to be difficult and take a long time (to win)," she added.
The committee also plans to propose a set of assistance and deregulation measures for local semiconductor makers to President Moon Jae-in, according to Yang.
The committee has some 25 DP lawmakers as its members and former executives at Samsung and SK hynix, the No. 2 chipmaker in South Korea, have joined as advisers.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Number of peak concurrent viewers on BTS online event surpasses 2.7 mln: agency
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' extends longest streak on Billboard 200 by K-pop group to 60 weeks
-
Vaccine supply glitch threatening to take inoculation scheme off track
-
U.S. keeps S. Korea on list of countries to monitor for currency practices
-
Hyundai Motor, BTS collaborate for Earth Day campaign
-
Number of peak concurrent viewers on BTS online event surpasses 2.7 mln: agency
-
(LEAD) SHINee's Taemin to join military next month
-
Biden-Moon summit to highlight importance of U.S.-Korea relationship: Psaki
-
Women suffer greater employment shock than men amid pandemic: report
-
Piano is 'first love' of celebrated conductor Chung Myung-whun
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' extends longest streak on Billboard 200 by K-pop group to 60 weeks
-
S. Korea to invest 114 tln won by 2030 to expand railway network
-
N. Korea seeking to defeat U.S. missile defenses: CRS report
-
Belgian ambassador apologizes over assault incident involving his wife
-
(LEAD) New virus cases in 700s for 2nd day; vaccinations set to top 2 mln