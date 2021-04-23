Go to Contents Go to Navigation

POSCO International Q1 net income up 44.5 pct. to 92.9 bln won

All News 10:46 April 23, 2021

SEOUL, April 23 (Yonhap) -- POSCO International on Friday reported its first-quarter net income of 92.9 billion won (US$83 million), up 44.5 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the January-March period was 126.9 billion won, down 12.9 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 28.6 percent to 7.08 trillion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!