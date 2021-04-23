Seoul stocks turn to gains in late morning amid strong individual buying
SEOUL, April 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks erased earlier losses and bounced back to gains late Friday morning, as individual investors scooped up local stocks on speculations of a price hike.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 3.45 points, or 0.11 percent, to 3,180.97 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks opened sharply lower on the overnight Wall Street plunge as investors weighed the impact of the potential tax hike on the wealthy in the United States on social spending.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.94 percent, with the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dipping 0.92 percent and 0.94 percent, respectively.
Strong individual buying offset foreign selling, with market optimism for a global economic rebound remaining high in the financial markets.
In Seoul, top cap Samsung Electronics lost 0.36 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix shed 1.88 percent.
Giant internet portal operator Naver fell 0.53 percent, while pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics edged up 0.25 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem moved up 0.23 percent, and top automaker Hyundai Motor retreated 1.99 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,119.55 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., down 2.25 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
