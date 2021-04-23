Go to Contents Go to Navigation

JCS chairman to visit Hawaii next week for talks with U.S., Japanese counterparts

All News 11:51 April 23, 2021

SEOUL, April 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Gen. Won In-choul plans to visit Hawaii next week for talks with his American and Japanese counterparts, officials said Friday.

Won is scheduled to attend the change-of-command ceremony of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command in Hawaii, as Adm. Phil Davidson will be replaced by Adm. John Aquilino, who currently serves as the commander of the Pacific Fleet.

Won is likely to depart for Hawaii on Wednesday. The date for the ceremony was not yet available.

On the sidelines, he is also scheduled to join Gen. Mark Milley and Gen. Koji Yamazaki on Friday next week to discuss the regional security situation and ways to boost three-way ties, according to the military officials in Seoul.

Such trilateral face-to-face talks were last held in October 2019, and the three sides held a teleconference in November last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The planned meeting comes as the United States is working to boost its ties with allies and partner nations to better deal with a provocative North Korea and an assertive China.

This file photo provided by the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) on Oct. 6, 2020, shows South Korea's new JCS Chairman Gen. Won In-choul holding phone talks with his U.S. counterpart, Mark Milley. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
This file photo, provided by the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), shows a trilateral meeting among South Korea's JCS Chairman Gen. Park Han-ki (R) and his U.S. and Japanese counterparts, Gen. Mark Milley (C) and Gen. Koji Yamazaki, respectively, at the Pentagon near Washington on Oct. 1, 2019. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

