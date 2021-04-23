Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, April 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
S. Korea seeking to toughen regulations on internet-based exchanges with N. Korea
SEOUL, April 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is seeking to require its citizens to win government approval in advance before exchanging digital files of films or books with North Koreans via the internet, the unification ministry said Monday.
In January, the ministry proposed revising the Inter-Korean Exchange and Cooperation Act in a way that requires approval from the unification minister for cross-border exchanges of "immaterial things" via electronic tools and information and communication networks.
Under the proposed revision, anyone who wants to send or receive such materials as emails, movie files and scanned books through the internet across the border should win prior approval from the minister.
Unification ministry mulling giving local governments early approval for inter-Korean projects
SEOUL, April 21 (Yonhap) -- The unification ministry is considering giving local governments the go-head for inter-Korean cooperation projects even before concrete deals are signed as part of efforts to further promote cross-border exchanges, officials said Wednesday.
In a meeting with officials from 16 local governments, ministry officials discussed ways to help municipalities expand cooperation with the North, including granting earlier approval for inter-Korean projects.
"I believe inter-Korean exchange and cooperation of the local governments that meet the demand of the people and the regional traits have the potential to create a large space for advancing inter-Korean relations and bringing peace on the Korean Peninsula," Unification Minister Lee In-young said in his speech before the meeting.
Unification ministry to look into how N.K. founder's memoirs hit bookshelves in S. Korea
SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- The unification ministry will look into how memoirs of North Korea's national founder Kim Il-sung hit bookshelves in South Korea without government approval and take action if necessary, an official said Thursday.
On Wednesday, a local publishing company said that it has begun selling the eight-volume memoirs, titled "With the Century," in South Korea for the first time since the books were published by the North Korean regime in the early 1990s.
The memoirs, which mostly feature Kim's anti-Japanese fight, have sparked controversy as they are known to contain many fabrications about his life. The North's national founder is the grandfather of current leader Kim Jong-un.
