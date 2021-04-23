Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, April 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
------------
N. Korean missiles and cyber capabilities pose threats to U.S.: generals
WASHINGTON, April 20 (Yonhap) -- North Korea continues to pose threats to the United States both in real life and cyberspace, top U.S. military officials said Tuesday.
They also said the North continues to engage in activities that threaten regional security and defy international norms.
"North Korea remains a security challenge to the United States and our allies. It continues conducting activities that threaten regional stability and defy international norms," said Adm. Charles Richard, commander of the U.S. Strategic Command.
------------
N. Korea continues to work on submersible missile test barge at Nampo: report
WASHINGTON, April 20 (Yonhap) -- North Korea is continuing to work on a submersible missile test stand barge at its Nampo shipyard, a U.S. think tank said Tuesday, suggesting the work could be part of preparations for a ballistic missile test.
Citing satellite imagery taken Monday, the think tank said the North has positioned a "cylindrical object on the submersible missile test barge at Nampo."
It said the image alone could not confirm an imminent missile launch, but noted the round object could be a launch tube for a submarine launched ballistic missile (SLBM).
------------
In NYT interview, Moon urges Washington to resume dialogue with Pyongyang
SEOUL, April 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in stressed the importance of the United States restarting dialogue with North Korea at an early date, speaking during an interview with The New York Times.
"The most important starting point for both governments is to have the will for dialogue and to sit down face to face at an early date," he was quoted as saying in a story posted on the newspaper's website Wednesday.
Especially for South Korea, he emphasized, denuclearization is a "matter of survival."
------------
N. Korea seeking to defeat U.S. missile defenses: CRS report
WASHINGTON, April 21 (Yonhap) -- North Korea appears to be working to develop capabilities that can degrade or even defeat U.S. missile defense systems deployed in its region, a congressional report suggested.
The Congressional Research Service (CRS) report also noted the North's efforts to develop weapons may be more than just a political statement.
"The recent advances in North Korea's ballistic missile test program appear to be directed at developing capabilities to defeat or degrade the effectiveness of missile defenses deployed in the region," said the report, released April 16.
(END)
