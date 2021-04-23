Hana Financial Group Q1 net income up 26.2 pct to 850.8 bln won
All News 15:39 April 23, 2021
SEOUL, April 23 (Yonhap) -- Hana Financial Group Inc. on Friday reported its first-quarter net profit of 850.8 billion won (US$761.1 million), up 26.2 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 1.07 trillion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 879 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 32 percent to 14.02 trillion won.
The operating profit was 9.0 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
