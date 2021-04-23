KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, April 23 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
IlyangPharm 40,800 UP 1,300
KG DONGBU STL 18,100 UP 1,500
DongkukStlMill 23,450 UP 2,950
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 144,000 UP 2,000
ShinhanGroup 37,450 UP 250
HITEJINRO 35,450 DN 450
Yuhan 67,200 UP 200
SKNetworks 5,440 DN 60
Hyundai M&F INS 25,150 UP 600
Daesang 26,100 DN 100
SK hynix 132,500 DN 500
Youngpoong 644,000 UP 14,000
HyundaiEng&Const 49,800 UP 800
CUCKOO HOMESYS 42,150 DN 300
SamsungF&MIns 196,000 0
HANALL BIOPHARMA 24,550 UP 350
Kogas 33,100 DN 200
DB HiTek 60,900 UP 200
CJ 95,900 UP 300
JWPHARMA 30,250 0
LGInt 31,200 UP 100
Hanwha 31,900 DN 300
SSANGYONGCNE 7,900 UP 80
KAL 26,200 DN 150
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,660 UP 320
LG Corp. 114,500 UP 5,500
BoryungPharm 24,150 UP 1,200
L&L 15,700 DN 50
POSCO CHEMICAL 162,000 DN 3,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 70,400 DN 700
HYUNDAI STEEL 51,500 UP 1,500
Shinsegae 275,000 UP 2,000
Nongshim 283,000 DN 2,000
SGBC 95,900 UP 2,100
Hyosung 98,200 DN 1,100
ORION Holdings 16,600 UP 350
NEXENTIRE 8,700 DN 120
CHONGKUNDANG 143,000 UP 500
KCC 325,000 UP 8,500
SKBP 118,500 UP 1,000
(MORE)
-
Number of peak concurrent viewers on BTS online event surpasses 2.7 mln: agency
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' extends longest streak on Billboard 200 by K-pop group to 60 weeks
-
Vaccine supply glitch threatening to take inoculation scheme off track
-
U.S. keeps S. Korea on list of countries to monitor for currency practices
-
Hyundai Motor, BTS collaborate for Earth Day campaign
-
Number of peak concurrent viewers on BTS online event surpasses 2.7 mln: agency
-
(LEAD) SHINee's Taemin to join military next month
-
Biden-Moon summit to highlight importance of U.S.-Korea relationship: Psaki
-
Women suffer greater employment shock than men amid pandemic: report
-
Piano is 'first love' of celebrated conductor Chung Myung-whun
-
City of Seoul seizes cryptocurrencies from tax delinquents
-
S. Korea to invest 114 tln won by 2030 to expand railway network
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 infections nearing 800, rising untraceable cases portend further spike
-
U.S. fully ready to deter any aggression from N. Korea: U.S. commander
-
S. Korea may produce homegrown COVID-19 vaccine within this year: minister