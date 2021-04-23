AmoreG 67,600 0

HyundaiMtr 221,000 DN 5,000

BukwangPharm 23,000 UP 250

ILJIN MATERIALS 74,400 DN 1,600

Daewoong 35,950 DN 900

SamyangFood 90,400 DN 800

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,800 DN 200

CJ CheilJedang 410,500 0

TaekwangInd 1,124,000 UP 50,000

CJ LOGISTICS 176,000 DN 1,000

DOOSAN 53,400 DN 700

DL 95,300 DN 2,200

HANKOOK & COMPANY 18,450 UP 250

KIA CORP. 81,300 DN 2,100

KEPCO E&C 40,400 DN 8,600

HanmiPharm 367,500 UP 20,500

LotteChilsung 137,000 DN 1,000

GCH Corp 39,750 UP 200

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,660 DN 60

POSCO 355,500 UP 2,500

SPC SAMLIP 72,100 DN 100

SAMSUNG SDS 193,000 UP 5,500

KOREA AEROSPACE 34,200 DN 50

KUMHOTIRE 3,855 DN 5

DB INSURANCE 47,650 UP 650

SamsungElec 82,800 UP 400

NHIS 12,250 UP 300

Binggrae 64,300 DN 400

SK Discovery 59,000 UP 100

LOTTE 34,650 UP 150

LS 67,800 DN 200

GC Corp 391,000 UP 5,500

GS E&C 46,250 UP 150

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 41,450 UP 50

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 670,000 DN 2,000

KPIC 330,500 0

MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,970 UP 100

SKC 146,000 UP 500

MERITZ SECU 4,705 UP 20

HtlShilla 83,500 UP 100

(MORE)