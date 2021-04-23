Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:40 April 23, 2021

AmoreG 67,600 0
HyundaiMtr 221,000 DN 5,000
BukwangPharm 23,000 UP 250
ILJIN MATERIALS 74,400 DN 1,600
Daewoong 35,950 DN 900
SamyangFood 90,400 DN 800
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,800 DN 200
CJ CheilJedang 410,500 0
TaekwangInd 1,124,000 UP 50,000
CJ LOGISTICS 176,000 DN 1,000
DOOSAN 53,400 DN 700
DL 95,300 DN 2,200
HANKOOK & COMPANY 18,450 UP 250
KIA CORP. 81,300 DN 2,100
KEPCO E&C 40,400 DN 8,600
HanmiPharm 367,500 UP 20,500
LotteChilsung 137,000 DN 1,000
GCH Corp 39,750 UP 200
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,660 DN 60
POSCO 355,500 UP 2,500
SPC SAMLIP 72,100 DN 100
SAMSUNG SDS 193,000 UP 5,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 34,200 DN 50
KUMHOTIRE 3,855 DN 5
DB INSURANCE 47,650 UP 650
SamsungElec 82,800 UP 400
NHIS 12,250 UP 300
Binggrae 64,300 DN 400
SK Discovery 59,000 UP 100
LOTTE 34,650 UP 150
LS 67,800 DN 200
GC Corp 391,000 UP 5,500
GS E&C 46,250 UP 150
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 41,450 UP 50
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 670,000 DN 2,000
KPIC 330,500 0
MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,970 UP 100
SKC 146,000 UP 500
MERITZ SECU 4,705 UP 20
HtlShilla 83,500 UP 100
(MORE)

#KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
