KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Hanmi Science 71,800 UP 800
SamsungElecMech 193,000 0
Hanssem 116,500 DN 1,500
TAEYOUNG E&C 12,600 DN 100
KSOE 141,000 UP 500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 49,700 DN 700
NamsunAlum 3,855 DN 55
GS Retail 36,500 DN 300
Ottogi 561,000 DN 1,000
F&F 171,500 UP 3,500
OCI 144,500 UP 1,500
LS ELECTRIC 58,900 DN 900
KorZinc 439,000 UP 2,000
SamsungHvyInd 7,120 DN 70
SYC 60,800 UP 400
HyundaiMipoDock 66,800 DN 1,000
IS DONGSEO 66,400 UP 2,600
S-Oil 78,000 DN 700
LG Innotek 212,500 0
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 293,500 DN 3,000
HMM 32,950 DN 800
HYUNDAI WIA 73,400 DN 2,700
KumhoPetrochem 278,000 DN 1,500
Mobis 290,500 DN 7,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 39,900 DN 150
HDC HOLDINGS 11,700 0
S-1 81,500 0
ZINUS 83,500 DN 500
Hanchem 254,500 UP 3,500
DWS 47,000 DN 500
KEPCO 24,050 DN 50
SamsungSecu 42,350 UP 1,050
SKTelecom 314,500 UP 4,000
SNT MOTIV 61,400 DN 1,900
HyundaiElev 46,300 DN 250
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 24,750 DN 250
Hanon Systems 17,100 DN 250
SK 296,000 DN 4,000
ShinpoongPharm 99,900 DN 600
Handsome 41,750 DN 550
