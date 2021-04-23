Hanmi Science 71,800 UP 800

SamsungElecMech 193,000 0

Hanssem 116,500 DN 1,500

TAEYOUNG E&C 12,600 DN 100

KSOE 141,000 UP 500

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 49,700 DN 700

NamsunAlum 3,855 DN 55

GS Retail 36,500 DN 300

Ottogi 561,000 DN 1,000

F&F 171,500 UP 3,500

OCI 144,500 UP 1,500

LS ELECTRIC 58,900 DN 900

KorZinc 439,000 UP 2,000

SamsungHvyInd 7,120 DN 70

SYC 60,800 UP 400

HyundaiMipoDock 66,800 DN 1,000

IS DONGSEO 66,400 UP 2,600

S-Oil 78,000 DN 700

LG Innotek 212,500 0

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 293,500 DN 3,000

HMM 32,950 DN 800

HYUNDAI WIA 73,400 DN 2,700

KumhoPetrochem 278,000 DN 1,500

Mobis 290,500 DN 7,500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 39,900 DN 150

HDC HOLDINGS 11,700 0

S-1 81,500 0

ZINUS 83,500 DN 500

Hanchem 254,500 UP 3,500

DWS 47,000 DN 500

KEPCO 24,050 DN 50

SamsungSecu 42,350 UP 1,050

SKTelecom 314,500 UP 4,000

SNT MOTIV 61,400 DN 1,900

HyundaiElev 46,300 DN 250

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 24,750 DN 250

Hanon Systems 17,100 DN 250

SK 296,000 DN 4,000

ShinpoongPharm 99,900 DN 600

Handsome 41,750 DN 550

(MORE)