Asiana Airlines 14,950 DN 50

COWAY 67,000 UP 200

LOTTE SHOPPING 122,000 DN 1,500

IBK 9,300 UP 70

DONGSUH 31,950 DN 200

SamsungEng 15,650 UP 200

SAMSUNG C&T 135,500 UP 1,000

PanOcean 7,000 UP 30

SAMSUNG CARD 34,400 UP 50

CheilWorldwide 21,650 0

KT 29,450 UP 300

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL196500 DN1500

LOTTE TOUR 17,750 DN 50

LG Uplus 13,250 DN 50

SAMSUNG LIFE 82,400 UP 400

KT&G 82,900 0

DHICO 13,800 DN 200

Doosanfc 50,000 DN 800

LG Display 27,050 UP 650

Kangwonland 24,500 0

NAVER 378,000 DN 2,500

Kakao 117,500 0

NCsoft 849,000 DN 1,000

KIWOOM 136,000 UP 500

DSME 29,050 DN 250

DSINFRA 10,750 DN 50

DWEC 7,090 UP 80

DongwonF&B 193,500 DN 1,000

KEPCO KPS 34,450 DN 1,550

LGH&H 1,598,000 UP 72,000

LGCHEM 874,000 UP 3,000

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 80,000 DN 100

HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,350 0

LGELECTRONICS 163,500 0

Celltrion 288,000 0

Huchems 22,850 DN 300

DAEWOONG PHARM 142,000 DN 3,500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 87,700 DN 800

KIH 108,000 0

LOTTE Himart 40,500 UP 50

