KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All News 15:40 April 23, 2021

Asiana Airlines 14,950 DN 50
COWAY 67,000 UP 200
LOTTE SHOPPING 122,000 DN 1,500
IBK 9,300 UP 70
DONGSUH 31,950 DN 200
SamsungEng 15,650 UP 200
SAMSUNG C&T 135,500 UP 1,000
PanOcean 7,000 UP 30
SAMSUNG CARD 34,400 UP 50
CheilWorldwide 21,650 0
KT 29,450 UP 300
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL196500 DN1500
LOTTE TOUR 17,750 DN 50
LG Uplus 13,250 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 82,400 UP 400
KT&G 82,900 0
DHICO 13,800 DN 200
Doosanfc 50,000 DN 800
LG Display 27,050 UP 650
Kangwonland 24,500 0
NAVER 378,000 DN 2,500
Kakao 117,500 0
NCsoft 849,000 DN 1,000
KIWOOM 136,000 UP 500
DSME 29,050 DN 250
DSINFRA 10,750 DN 50
DWEC 7,090 UP 80
DongwonF&B 193,500 DN 1,000
KEPCO KPS 34,450 DN 1,550
LGH&H 1,598,000 UP 72,000
LGCHEM 874,000 UP 3,000
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 80,000 DN 100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,350 0
LGELECTRONICS 163,500 0
Celltrion 288,000 0
Huchems 22,850 DN 300
DAEWOONG PHARM 142,000 DN 3,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 87,700 DN 800
KIH 108,000 0
LOTTE Himart 40,500 UP 50
(MORE)

#KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
