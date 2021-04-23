KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Asiana Airlines 14,950 DN 50
COWAY 67,000 UP 200
LOTTE SHOPPING 122,000 DN 1,500
IBK 9,300 UP 70
DONGSUH 31,950 DN 200
SamsungEng 15,650 UP 200
SAMSUNG C&T 135,500 UP 1,000
PanOcean 7,000 UP 30
SAMSUNG CARD 34,400 UP 50
CheilWorldwide 21,650 0
KT 29,450 UP 300
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL196500 DN1500
LOTTE TOUR 17,750 DN 50
LG Uplus 13,250 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 82,400 UP 400
KT&G 82,900 0
DHICO 13,800 DN 200
Doosanfc 50,000 DN 800
LG Display 27,050 UP 650
Kangwonland 24,500 0
NAVER 378,000 DN 2,500
Kakao 117,500 0
NCsoft 849,000 DN 1,000
KIWOOM 136,000 UP 500
DSME 29,050 DN 250
DSINFRA 10,750 DN 50
DWEC 7,090 UP 80
DongwonF&B 193,500 DN 1,000
KEPCO KPS 34,450 DN 1,550
LGH&H 1,598,000 UP 72,000
LGCHEM 874,000 UP 3,000
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 80,000 DN 100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,350 0
LGELECTRONICS 163,500 0
Celltrion 288,000 0
Huchems 22,850 DN 300
DAEWOONG PHARM 142,000 DN 3,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 87,700 DN 800
KIH 108,000 0
LOTTE Himart 40,500 UP 50
(MORE)
-
Number of peak concurrent viewers on BTS online event surpasses 2.7 mln: agency
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' extends longest streak on Billboard 200 by K-pop group to 60 weeks
-
Vaccine supply glitch threatening to take inoculation scheme off track
-
U.S. keeps S. Korea on list of countries to monitor for currency practices
-
Hyundai Motor, BTS collaborate for Earth Day campaign
-
Number of peak concurrent viewers on BTS online event surpasses 2.7 mln: agency
-
(LEAD) SHINee's Taemin to join military next month
-
Biden-Moon summit to highlight importance of U.S.-Korea relationship: Psaki
-
Women suffer greater employment shock than men amid pandemic: report
-
Piano is 'first love' of celebrated conductor Chung Myung-whun
-
City of Seoul seizes cryptocurrencies from tax delinquents
-
S. Korea to invest 114 tln won by 2030 to expand railway network
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 infections nearing 800, rising untraceable cases portend further spike
-
U.S. fully ready to deter any aggression from N. Korea: U.S. commander
-
S. Korea may produce homegrown COVID-19 vaccine within this year: minister