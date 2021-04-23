KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
GS 42,250 DN 100
CJ CGV 26,350 DN 150
LIG Nex1 40,800 UP 250
Fila Holdings 45,950 UP 500
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 187,000 0
HANAFINANCIALGR 42,900 UP 900
HANWHA LIFE 3,480 UP 155
AMOREPACIFIC 263,500 UP 5,000
FOOSUNG 11,400 0
SK Innovation 270,000 UP 5,500
POONGSAN 35,300 UP 600
KBFinancialGroup 54,300 UP 800
Hansae 22,100 DN 450
LG HAUSYS 87,300 DN 900
Youngone Corp 41,150 DN 600
CSWIND 83,700 UP 1,400
GKL 15,350 DN 100
KOLON IND 64,100 UP 200
BNK Financial Group 6,930 UP 80
emart 168,000 DN 1,000
HANKOOK TIRE & TECHNOLOGY 51,600 UP 2,550
KOLMAR KOREA 57,800 UP 600
HANJINKAL 54,800 DN 200
DoubleUGames 67,300 DN 1,200
CUCKOO 137,000 0
COSMAX 136,500 UP 1,500
MANDO 62,100 DN 1,700
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 812,000 UP 7,000
INNOCEAN 60,400 DN 500
Doosan Bobcat 44,300 UP 950
H.S.ENTERPRISE 17,200 DN 600
Netmarble 140,000 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS 58,700 UP 200
ORION 119,500 DN 1,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 19,050 DN 450
BGF Retail 156,500 DN 2,000
SKCHEM 287,000 0
HDC-OP 27,950 DN 100
WooriFinancialGroup 10,500 0
HYBE 258,500 UP 3,500
