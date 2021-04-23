S. Korean Bond Yields on Apr. 23, 2021
All News 16:30 April 23, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.644 0.641 +0.3
3-year TB 1.120 1.105 +1.5
10-year TB 2.043 1.989 +5.4
2-year MSB 0.901 0.890 +1.1
3-year CB (AA-) 1.907 1.896 +1.1
91-day CD 0.730 0.730 0.0
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Number of peak concurrent viewers on BTS online event surpasses 2.7 mln: agency
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' extends longest streak on Billboard 200 by K-pop group to 60 weeks
-
Vaccine supply glitch threatening to take inoculation scheme off track
-
U.S. keeps S. Korea on list of countries to monitor for currency practices
-
Hyundai Motor, BTS collaborate for Earth Day campaign
Most Saved
-
Number of peak concurrent viewers on BTS online event surpasses 2.7 mln: agency
-
(LEAD) SHINee's Taemin to join military next month
-
Biden-Moon summit to highlight importance of U.S.-Korea relationship: Psaki
-
Women suffer greater employment shock than men amid pandemic: report
-
Piano is 'first love' of celebrated conductor Chung Myung-whun
-
City of Seoul seizes cryptocurrencies from tax delinquents
-
S. Korea to invest 114 tln won by 2030 to expand railway network
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 infections nearing 800, rising untraceable cases portend further spike
-
U.S. fully ready to deter any aggression from N. Korea: U.S. commander
-
S. Korea may produce homegrown COVID-19 vaccine within this year: minister