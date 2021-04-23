Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Foreign ministry raises travel alert for northern Cote d'Ivoire

All News 17:24 April 23, 2021

SEOUL, April 23 (Yonhap) -- The foreign ministry raised the travel alert for two regions in Cote d'Ivoire on Friday, citing rising safety concerns after recent terrorist attacks.

The ministry issued a "Level 3" travel warning, the second highest of the four-scale system, for Tchologo and Bounkani in the northeast of the West African country. It recommends those staying in the country leave and people planning a trip there cancel their plans.

"The revision of the travel alert has taken into account the growing safety concerns as a large number of casualties have been reported since the terrorist attacks in those regions," the ministry said.

Cote d'Ivoire has often been a target of Al Qaeda-related terrorist groups.

elly@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Cote d'Ivoire #travel alert
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!