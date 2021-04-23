Foreign ministry raises travel alert for northern Cote d'Ivoire
SEOUL, April 23 (Yonhap) -- The foreign ministry raised the travel alert for two regions in Cote d'Ivoire on Friday, citing rising safety concerns after recent terrorist attacks.
The ministry issued a "Level 3" travel warning, the second highest of the four-scale system, for Tchologo and Bounkani in the northeast of the West African country. It recommends those staying in the country leave and people planning a trip there cancel their plans.
"The revision of the travel alert has taken into account the growing safety concerns as a large number of casualties have been reported since the terrorist attacks in those regions," the ministry said.
Cote d'Ivoire has often been a target of Al Qaeda-related terrorist groups.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Number of peak concurrent viewers on BTS online event surpasses 2.7 mln: agency
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' extends longest streak on Billboard 200 by K-pop group to 60 weeks
-
Vaccine supply glitch threatening to take inoculation scheme off track
-
U.S. keeps S. Korea on list of countries to monitor for currency practices
-
Hyundai Motor, BTS collaborate for Earth Day campaign
-
Number of peak concurrent viewers on BTS online event surpasses 2.7 mln: agency
-
(LEAD) SHINee's Taemin to join military next month
-
Biden-Moon summit to highlight importance of U.S.-Korea relationship: Psaki
-
Women suffer greater employment shock than men amid pandemic: report
-
Piano is 'first love' of celebrated conductor Chung Myung-whun
-
City of Seoul seizes cryptocurrencies from tax delinquents
-
S. Korea to invest 114 tln won by 2030 to expand railway network
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 infections nearing 800, rising untraceable cases portend further spike
-
U.S. fully ready to deter any aggression from N. Korea: U.S. commander
-
Auction for BTS member Jimin's traditional suit canceled