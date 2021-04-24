U.S. working with Quad members on pandemic, but has no plans to send vaccine: Psaki
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, April 23 (Yonhap) -- The United States is working closely during the pandemic with India and other members of a four-way regional forum known as the Quad, a White House spokeswoman said Friday.
Jen Psaki, however, suggested that her country has no immediate plans to send vaccines to those countries.
"We've made vaccine cooperation a big priority, including with our Quad partners. India is one of our Quad partners, of course, in discussing vaccine creation and distribution for the future," she said in a daily press briefing.
But Psaki then went onto describe how much the United States has helped India and others already.
"We've also provided US$4 billion to COVAX, and from the earliest stages of the pandemic, we've provided India with emergency relief supplies, medical consumables, pandemic training for Indian state and local health officials, and ventilators," she said, referring to the global initiative partly run by the World Health Organization to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines for all countries.
Her remarks come amid repeated requests from South Korea to help with its vaccine shortage.
Some South Korean news outlets have argued the United States is willing to provide vaccines to Quad members, but not South Korea.
South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong has proposed what he called a "vaccine swap," where the U.S. will first provide vaccines to its Asian ally and get paid back later with vaccines.
U.S. President Joe Biden, while speaking mostly in regard to such cooperation with Canada and Mexico, said the country will first have to see if it will be safe to do so.
State Department spokesman Ned Price was more straightforward, saying the country is still focused on vaccinating its own people.
"As we are in a more comfortable and competent position here at home with our own vaccination effort, as we've been able to address contingencies that may arise, I expect we may be able to do more, but right now that's our focus," he said earlier.
Psaki too noted there may be opportunities in the future to help India and others.
"I don't have anything more to preview, but we are in touch with them at a range of levels about how we can help them get through this period of time," she said of cooperation with India.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
