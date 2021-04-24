Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 April 24, 2021
SEOUL, Apr. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 24/13 Cloudy 20
Incheon 21/13 Cloudy 10
Suwon 24/12 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 24/13 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 25/12 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 24/11 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 19/12 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 24/13 Sunny 20
Gwangju 26/14 Cloudy 20
Jeju 21/15 Sunny 20
Daegu 24/11 Sunny 20
Busan 20/13 Cloudy 20
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Number of peak concurrent viewers on BTS online event surpasses 2.7 mln: agency
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' extends longest streak on Billboard 200 by K-pop group to 60 weeks
-
Hyundai Motor, BTS collaborate for Earth Day campaign
-
(LEAD) SHINee's Taemin to join military next month
-
Piano is 'first love' of celebrated conductor Chung Myung-whun
Most Saved
-
Number of peak concurrent viewers on BTS online event surpasses 2.7 mln: agency
-
(LEAD) SHINee's Taemin to join military next month
-
Women suffer greater employment shock than men amid pandemic: report
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' extends longest streak on Billboard 200 by K-pop group to 60 weeks
-
Piano is 'first love' of celebrated conductor Chung Myung-whun
-
City of Seoul seizes cryptocurrencies from tax delinquents
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 infections nearing 800, rising untraceable cases portend further spike
-
Construction workers demand removal of tasteless ad
-
Belgian Embassy faces mounting criticism for not sincerely apologizing over assault incident
-
S. Korea faces dilemma over cryptocurrency taxation