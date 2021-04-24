Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

April 24, 2021

SEOUL, Apr. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 24/13 Cloudy 20

Incheon 21/13 Cloudy 10

Suwon 24/12 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 24/13 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 25/12 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 24/11 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 19/12 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 24/13 Sunny 20

Gwangju 26/14 Cloudy 20

Jeju 21/15 Sunny 20

Daegu 24/11 Sunny 20

Busan 20/13 Cloudy 20

