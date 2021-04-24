Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 09:26 April 24, 2021

SEOUL, April 24 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 24.

Korean-language dailies
-- Ruling party's reform in limbo after defeat in by-elections (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- S. Koreans jittery over COVID-19 vaccinations (Kookmin Daily)
-- LH's reorganization plan has nothing new (Donga Ilbo)
-- People in their 20s and 30s shocked by plunge in prices of virtual currencies (Segye Times)
-- Audit and Inspection Board files complaint against superintendent of Seoul's education office (Chosun Ilbo)
-- S. Korea-U.S. alliance faces challenge on COVID-19 vaccine issue (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- U.S. raises taxes on the rich, but S. Korea fails to do so (Hankyoreh)
-- Health authorities OK 2 COVID-19 self-testing kits (Hankook Ilbo)
-- YouTube vlogs used as platform for fabricated consumer reviews (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- People and money flock to venture business (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!