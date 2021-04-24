Korean-language dailies

-- Ruling party's reform in limbo after defeat in by-elections (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- S. Koreans jittery over COVID-19 vaccinations (Kookmin Daily)

-- LH's reorganization plan has nothing new (Donga Ilbo)

-- People in their 20s and 30s shocked by plunge in prices of virtual currencies (Segye Times)

-- Audit and Inspection Board files complaint against superintendent of Seoul's education office (Chosun Ilbo)

-- S. Korea-U.S. alliance faces challenge on COVID-19 vaccine issue (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- U.S. raises taxes on the rich, but S. Korea fails to do so (Hankyoreh)

-- Health authorities OK 2 COVID-19 self-testing kits (Hankook Ilbo)

-- YouTube vlogs used as platform for fabricated consumer reviews (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- People and money flock to venture business (Korea Economic Daily)

