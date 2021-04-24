S. Korea, Mexico share concerns about Japan's Fukushima decision
SEOUL, April 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Mexico shared concerns about Japan's planned release of contaminated water from its wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant during a vice ministerial meeting, the foreign ministry here said Saturday.
South Korea's First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun, who is now on a nine-day trip to Latin America, met with Carmen Moreno Toscano, Mexico's undersecretary of Foreign Relations, in Mexico on Friday (local time) to discuss the Fukushima and other issues, the ministry said.
At the talks, Choi delivered the concerns of the South Korean government and people about Japan's recent decision to discharge radioactive water into the ocean and asked for support and cooperation from Mexico that shares the Pacific Ocean.
In response, Moreno said Mexico, as a Pacific rim country, consents to South Korea's concerns about marine contamination and stressed the importance of listening to the voices of all affected countries, according to the ministry.
She also said Mexico will pay close attention to the issue and consider taking appropriate measures together with the international community.
Earlier this week, South Korea and eight Central American countries adopted a joint statement expressing "deep concerns" over the Fukushima issue during the vice-ministerial consultative dialogue between South Korea and the members of the Central American Integration System, or SICA in Spanish, that was held in Costa Rica on Thursday.
