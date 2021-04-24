BLACKPINK breaks 1 bln YouTube views with "As If It's Your Last"
SEOUL, April 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korean K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's "As If It's Your Last" has become its fourth music video to top 1 billion views on YouTube.
According to YG Entertainment, BLACKPINK's music video "As If It's Your Last" broke 1 billion views at 6:52 p.m. Friday on YouTube, three years and 10 months since its release.
The song with an addictive rhythm and romantic lyrics was included on YouTube's Global Top 25 Songs of the Summer for 2017.
"As If It's Your Last" is the girl group's fourth music video to reach 1 billion views on YouTube following "DDU-DU DDU-DU," "Kill This Love" and "Boombayah."
BLACKPINK has the most YouTube music videos with at least 1 billion views among K-pop artists.
(END)
