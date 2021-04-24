Gov't to disclose new vaccine import contracts
SEOUL, April 24 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean government said it will disclose new import contracts for coronavirus vaccines in an emergency news conference slated for 5 p.m. on Saturday.
The government's task force on vaccine imports, comprised of officials from the health, industry, foreign affairs, disease control and drug safety ministries, said it will unveil new vaccine introduction plans during the conference at the government complex in Seoul.
Minister of Health and Welfare Kwon Deok-cheol, who concurrently heads the task force, will speak to the media at the news conference, officials said.
The South Korean government has so far secured enough vaccines to inoculate 79 million people.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Number of peak concurrent viewers on BTS online event surpasses 2.7 mln: agency
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' extends longest streak on Billboard 200 by K-pop group to 60 weeks
-
Hyundai Motor, BTS collaborate for Earth Day campaign
-
(LEAD) SHINee's Taemin to join military next month
-
Piano is 'first love' of celebrated conductor Chung Myung-whun
-
Number of peak concurrent viewers on BTS online event surpasses 2.7 mln: agency
-
(LEAD) SHINee's Taemin to join military next month
-
Women suffer greater employment shock than men amid pandemic: report
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' extends longest streak on Billboard 200 by K-pop group to 60 weeks
-
Piano is 'first love' of celebrated conductor Chung Myung-whun
-
City of Seoul seizes cryptocurrencies from tax delinquents
-
Construction workers demand removal of tasteless ad
-
Belgian Embassy faces mounting criticism for not sincerely apologizing over assault incident
-
(4th LD) New COVID-19 infections nearing 800, rising untraceable cases portend further spike
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea approves 2 COVID-19 self-testing kits amid spiking cases