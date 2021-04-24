Go to Contents Go to Navigation

One killed in fire at building construction site

All News 15:30 April 24, 2021

NAMYANGJU, South Korea, April 24 (Yonhap) -- A fire occurred at an "officetel" building construction site, east of Seoul, on Saturday, killing one worker and injuring 18 others, firefighters said.

The blaze started on the fifth floor of a 19-story building under construction in Namyangju, 30 kilometers east of Seoul, at 11:23 a.m., they said.

At that time, about 60 workers were on the scene and one of them died after falling from the fourth or fifth floor, they said, adding 18 injured workers were taken to a hospital after inhaling toxic gases.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control at 1:35 p.m. by mobilizing a helicopter.

Police and firefighters are investigating the exact cause of the fire. Officetels are popular in South Korea as a housing and workplace hybrid.

Dark smoke rises into the sky from an "officetel" building under construction in Namyangju, 30 kilometers east of Seoul, on April 24, 2021, in this photo provided by a citizen. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

