Sunday's weather forecast

April 25, 2021

SEOUL, Apr. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 23/13 Sunny 0

Incheon 21/12 Sunny 0

Suwon 24/11 Sunny 0

Cheongju 24/12 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 25/11 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 21/10 Sunny 0

Gangneung 16/10 Rain 0

Jeonju 26/11 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 26/13 Cloudy 30

Jeju 21/14 Sunny 0

Daegu 20/12 Sunny 0

Busan 19/14 Cloudy 0

