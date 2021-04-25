Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 April 25, 2021
SEOUL, Apr. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 23/13 Sunny 0
Incheon 21/12 Sunny 0
Suwon 24/11 Sunny 0
Cheongju 24/12 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 25/11 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 21/10 Sunny 0
Gangneung 16/10 Rain 0
Jeonju 26/11 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 26/13 Cloudy 30
Jeju 21/14 Sunny 0
Daegu 20/12 Sunny 0
Busan 19/14 Cloudy 0
(END)
