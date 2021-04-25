S. Korea faces 212 import curbs in Q1 amid protectionism
SEOUL, April 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea faced a total of 212 import restrictions from trade partners in the first quarter amid growing protectionism, according to a report Sunday.
The number of import regulations facing South Korea was up five from three months ago, according to the report from the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA).
Import restrictions cover anti-dumping duties, countervailing tariffs and safeguard measures, including investigations into suspected practices.
Foreign import restrictions have been on a steady rise, with the number rising above 200 in June 2017.
In the first quarter, anti-dumping cases amounted to 159, with safeguards and countervailing tariffs coming to 43 and 10, respectively.
By product, import restrictions on steel and metals were the highest at 103, followed by chemicals with 45.
The United States had the most import restrictions on South Korean products with 44. India had the second-most import restrictions with 27, trailed by China and Turkey with 16 each.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
