Ex-Asiana Airlines chief fined for rejecting menstrual leave
SEOUL, April 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top court said Sunday it has upheld a lower court ruling that found a former Asiana Airlines chief guilty of rejecting menstrual leave for flight attendants.
Kim Soo-cheon was indicted in 2017 for declining to approve 138 requests for period leave by 15 flight attendants between May 2014 and June 2015. Under local law, companies are mandated to allow one day of menstrual leave each month upon a female employee's request.
A lower court found Kim guilty of breaching employment law and sentenced him to a fine of 2 million won (US$1,790).
Kim claimed there were "many suspicious cases" in which requests for the leave were made near holidays or non-duty days. He added the employees did not prove whether they were having a period.
But in the initial ruling, the court said that asking an employee to prove their period can "infringe upon privacy and human rights" and create a culture of employees refraining from applying for leave, handing down the fine.
An upper court also turned down Kim's appeal, saying there was no justifiable reason the requests were denied even when considering special circumstances and the portion of female employees.
The top court upheld the earlier ruling, saying there was no legal mistake or misunderstanding.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' extends longest streak on Billboard 200 by K-pop group to 60 weeks
-
Hyundai Motor, BTS collaborate for Earth Day campaign
-
BTS music video 'Idol' breaks 900 mln YouTube views
-
(LEAD) SHINee's Taemin to join military next month
-
Piano is 'first love' of celebrated conductor Chung Myung-whun
-
City of Seoul seizes cryptocurrencies from tax delinquents
-
(LEAD) SHINee's Taemin to join military next month
-
Women suffer greater employment shock than men amid pandemic: report
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' extends longest streak on Billboard 200 by K-pop group to 60 weeks
-
Piano is 'first love' of celebrated conductor Chung Myung-whun
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea secures additional Pfizer vaccines for 20 mln people
-
New cases back again under 700 on fewer tests, anothe wave of pandemic still worrisome
-
(5th LD) New virus cases near 800 for 2nd day on increased cluster infections
-
BLACKPINK breaks 1 bln YouTube views with "As If It's Your Last"
-
(LEAD) New virus cases near 800 for 2nd day on increased cluster infections