(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on April 26)

The DPK's special committee should work together with the government and the business community to set forth a new strategy for the development of the semiconductor industry. Any envisioned special bill needs to offer more incentives, including tax deductions on facility investment and research and development (R&D) spending, for chipmakers. Most of all, it is imperative to push for deregulation to allow semiconductor manufacturers to set up their factories more easily and conduct their businesses more freely.

