(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on April 26)

The ruling Democratic Party (DP)'s crushing defeat in the April 7 mayoral by-elections in Seoul and Busan can be attributed to the DP's endless fumbles in real estate policy and its unrivaled double standards. The main opposition People Power Party (PPP) did not grab an election victory on its own. Even so, the PPP seems to be oblivious to the real reason for its landslide victory. Voters simply gave the party a chance to put the brakes on the DP's overbearing governance. And yet, members of the PPP are engrossed with an internal battle to take the helm of the embattled party only three weeks after the victory in the two largest cities in Korea after suffering sweeping losses in nationwide elections for years.