Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 26.
Korean-language dailies
-- Ministerial candidates get ready for parliamentary hearings (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Why has S. Korea missed golden time for vaccine procurement? (Kookmin Daily)
-- Cheonggye Stream becomes big drinking spot after 10 p.m. (Donga Ilbo)
-- Ruling party considers delaying taxation on virtual currency on growing complaints from those in 20s and 30s (Seoul Shinmun)
-- S. Korea signs additional procurement deal for 20 million Pfizer shots (Segye Times)
-- Face masks take 450 years to decompose (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't has left fluctuating virtual currency as it is over the past 4 years (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- With additional Pfizer procurement deal, adolescents may get shots in 3rd quarter (Hankyoreh)
-- Instead of carbon emissions, used EV batteries pile up (Hankook Ilbo)
-- University graduates reenter vocational colleges to learn new skills (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Ferry shipping industry faces overwhelming demand (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Chipmakers are facing a big problem called China (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- What do Korea's extra Pfizer shots mean for AstraZeneca's vaccine here? (Korea Herald)
-- Slow vaccination may hamper economic recovery (Korea Times)
(END)
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' extends longest streak on Billboard 200 by K-pop group to 60 weeks
-
BTS music video 'Idol' breaks 900 mln YouTube views
-
Hyundai Motor, BTS collaborate for Earth Day campaign
-
(LEAD) SHINee's Taemin to join military next month
-
Piano is 'first love' of celebrated conductor Chung Myung-whun
-
City of Seoul seizes cryptocurrencies from tax delinquents
-
(LEAD) SHINee's Taemin to join military next month
-
Women suffer greater employment shock than men amid pandemic: report
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' extends longest streak on Billboard 200 by K-pop group to 60 weeks
-
Piano is 'first love' of celebrated conductor Chung Myung-whun
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea secures additional Pfizer vaccines for 20 mln people
-
New cases back again under 700 on fewer tests, anothe wave of pandemic still worrisome
-
Ex-Asiana Airlines chief fined for rejecting menstrual leave
-
BTS music video 'Idol' breaks 900 mln YouTube views
-
(2nd LD) New cases back again under 700 on fewer tests, another wave of pandemic still worrisome