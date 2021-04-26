Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 April 26, 2021

SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 21/10 Sunny 20

Incheon 19/11 Cloudy 20

Suwon 22/09 Sunny 20

Cheongju 24/09 Sunny 0

Daejeon 24/09 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 22/03 Sunny 0

Gangneung 20/07 Sunny 0

Jeonju 24/10 Sunny 0

Gwangju 23/11 Sunny 0

Jeju 20/13 Sunny 0

Daegu 21/08 Sunny 0

Busan 19/10 Sunny 0

