Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 April 26, 2021
SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 21/10 Sunny 20
Incheon 19/11 Cloudy 20
Suwon 22/09 Sunny 20
Cheongju 24/09 Sunny 0
Daejeon 24/09 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 22/03 Sunny 0
Gangneung 20/07 Sunny 0
Jeonju 24/10 Sunny 0
Gwangju 23/11 Sunny 0
Jeju 20/13 Sunny 0
Daegu 21/08 Sunny 0
Busan 19/10 Sunny 0
(END)
