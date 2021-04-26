POSCO Chemical Q1 net income up 180.6 pct. to 39.9 bln won
All News 09:50 April 26, 2021
SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- POSCO Chemical Co. on Monday reported its first-quarter net profit of 39.9 billion won (US$35.8 million), up 180.6 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the January-March period was 34.3 billion won, up 114.9 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 20.6 percent to 467.2 billion won.
The operating profit was 8.2 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
