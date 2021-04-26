KT launches national emergency telecom network with Samsung Electronics
SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean telecom giant KT Corp. said Monday it launched a nationwide emergency telecommunications network with Samsung Electronics Co. in a move to boost the country's response system against natural disasters and emergencies.
The government-led project to establish a next-generation wireless network allows for more efficient response against major natural disasters and accidents, according to KT.
The project, which started in 2015, merged the networks of 333 state institutes, such as the police, railway, defense and firefighting agencies.
The wireless network is also the world's first to cover a country's entire land area and waters, the telecom giant added.
Through the new network, disaster-related agencies can closely work together and respond to emergencies, with up to 2,500 devices able to communicate with one another in real-time.
