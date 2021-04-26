Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Imported commercial car sales rise 18 pct in March

All News 10:36 April 26, 2021

SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- Sales of imported commercial vehicles in South Korea rose 18 percent in March from a year earlier on recovering demand amid the extended coronavirus pandemic, an industry association said Monday.

The number of newly registered imported commercial vehicles climbed to 413 units last month from 349 a year earlier, the Korea Automobile Importers and Distributors Association (KAIDA) said in a statement.

Sales of all imported commercial vehicles were up last month on increased sales of MAN, Volvo and Scania trucks, KAIDA said.

Imported commercial vehicles currently account for a large share of the domestic commercial vehicle market.

Five major imported commercial vehicle brands -- MAN, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo Trucks, Scania and Iveco -- sell trucks, buses and vans in South Korea.

Imported commercial car sales rise 18 pct in March - 1


(END)

Keywords
#foreign commercial vehicles-March sales
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!