The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 April 26, 2021
SEOUL, Apr. 26 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.50 0.50
1-M 0.57 0.57
2-M 0.64 0.65
3-M 0.70 0.70
6-M 0.73 0.73
12-M 0.84 0.84
(END)
