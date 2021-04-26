Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Lock&lock Q1 operating earnings up 739.8 pct. to 6.7 bln won

All News 11:13 April 26, 2021

SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- Lock&lock Co. on Monday estimated its first-quarter operating earnings at 6.7 billion won (US$6 million), up 739.8 percent from a year earlier.

Sales increased 24.5 percent to 124.6 billion won. The data for net earnings was not available.

The company will release its final earnings report later.
(END)

