Lock&lock Q1 operating earnings up 739.8 pct. to 6.7 bln won
All News 11:13 April 26, 2021
SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- Lock&lock Co. on Monday estimated its first-quarter operating earnings at 6.7 billion won (US$6 million), up 739.8 percent from a year earlier.
Sales increased 24.5 percent to 124.6 billion won. The data for net earnings was not available.
The company will release its final earnings report later.
(END)
