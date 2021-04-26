Seoul stocks up late Mon. morning on global recovery hopes
SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks expanded their gains late Monday morning as strong U.S. economic data fueled hopes of a quick global economic rebound from the pandemic.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 16.38 points, or 0.51 percent, to reach 3,202.48 points as of 11:20 a.m. amid strong foreign buying.
Stocks traded bullish following Friday's gains on Wall Street, which got a boost from estimate-beating U.S. new home sales data.
Local investor sentiment for risky assets increased, spurred by speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve would reiterate its stance to support the world's largest economy in the upcoming meeting this week.
In Seoul, major stocks also traded higher over expectations of improved first-quarter earnings.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics advanced 0.36 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix shed 1.13 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver retreated 0.79 percent, with its rival Kakao trading flat. Giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics edged up 0.37 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor climbed 0.45 percent, while leading chemical firm LG Chem slipped 0.11 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,115.0 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., up 2.8 won from the previous session's close.
