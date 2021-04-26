No talks with China on S. Korea's joining of Quad: defense ministry
SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and China have not discussed Seoul's possible joining of the U.S.-led regional dialogue Quad, the defense ministry said Monday.
Quad refers to the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue group, which involves Japan, Australia and India, and is widely viewed as a counterbalance to China's growing influence.
"No discussions have been made (between South Korea and China) about the Quad issue," ministry spokesperson Boo Seung-chan told a regular briefing in an answer to a reporter's request for the confirmation of a recent media report.
According to the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post, China has "repeatedly asked if South Korea will join the Quad" amid China's growing concerns the group's expansion could contain its influence in the region.
Boo said the ministry has not received any official inquiries from China about the issue.
But sources in Seoul said that some Chinese officials have asked about Seoul's intention "through unofficial channels."
The Seoul government has made it clear that there has not been any formal request from Washington to join the Quad, and it is willing to work closely with the member nations on an issue-by-issue basis.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' extends longest streak on Billboard 200 by K-pop group to 60 weeks
-
BTS music video 'Idol' breaks 900 mln YouTube views
-
Hyundai Motor, BTS collaborate for Earth Day campaign
-
(LEAD) SHINee's Taemin to join military next month
-
Piano is 'first love' of celebrated conductor Chung Myung-whun
-
City of Seoul seizes cryptocurrencies from tax delinquents
-
(LEAD) SHINee's Taemin to join military next month
-
Women suffer greater employment shock than men amid pandemic: report
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' extends longest streak on Billboard 200 by K-pop group to 60 weeks
-
Piano is 'first love' of celebrated conductor Chung Myung-whun
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea secures additional Pfizer vaccines for 20 mln people
-
Ex-Asiana Airlines chief fined for rejecting menstrual leave
-
(2nd LD) New cases back again under 700 on fewer tests, another wave of pandemic still worrisome
-
(LEAD) New cases at 500 on less testing; Seoul to ramp up vaccine rollout
-
S. Korean Youn Yuh-jung of 'Minari' wins best supporting actress Oscar