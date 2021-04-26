Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korean Youn Yuh-jung of 'Minari' wins best supporting actress Oscar
SEOUL -- Youn Yuh-jung has won best supporting actress at this year's Academy Awards for her performance in the immigrant film "Minari," becoming the first South Korean to win an acting Oscar.
At the awards ceremony held at Union Station in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday (U.S. time), Youn was awarded Best Actress in a Supporting Role, beating Maria Bakalova for "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm," Glenn Close for "Hillbilly Elegy," Olivia Colman for "The Father" and Amanda Seyfried for "Mank."
-----------------
(2nd LD) New cases at 500 on less testing; Seoul to ramp up vaccine rollout
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new virus cases fell below 600 on Monday for the first time in six days due to fewer tests over the weekend as health authorities accelerated the country's inoculation drive.
The country reported 500 more COVID-19 cases, including 469 local infections, raising the total caseload to 119,387, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said. The country added 4 more deaths, raising the total to 1,817.
-----------------
S. Korea to accelerate COVID-19 vaccinations amid spiking cases
SEOUL -- South Korea will accelerate the COVID-19 vaccine rollout as the country has secured sufficient shots amid supply shortage concerns to achieve herd immunity by November, the country's acting prime minister said Monday.
In a public message, Acting Prime Minister Hong Nam-ki sought to allay public concerns about a shortage of vaccines and slow progress in the vaccine rollout as the country is bracing for another wave of infections.
-----------------
N. Korea tightens antivirus efforts amid increasing activities in spring season
SEOUL -- North Korea is stepping up efforts to stay alert against the protracted coronavirus pandemic amid increasing economic activities in the spring season, according to state media Monday.
The state-run Korean Central Broadcasting Station (KCBS) urged people not to let their guard down especially in educational institutions, construction sites and agricultural fields during the spring season amid reports of new variants around the world.
-----------------
April exports estimated to jump 41 pct: poll
SEOUL -- South Korea's exports are expected to jump 41 percent in April from a year earlier, on the back of a base effect, and robust shipments of chips and autos, a poll showed Monday.
The country's outbound shipments are forecast to reach US$51.1 billion this month, according to the poll on five local brokerage houses by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news arm of Yonhap News Agency.
-----------------
Samsung to launch new budget smartphone in S. Korea this week
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Monday its Galaxy M12 budget smartphone will be sold in South Korea this week as the tech giant eyes to expand mobile sales here by introducing more price-competitive models.
The M12 will hit local shelves Wednesday through online sales channels at 198,000 won (US$180), the company said.
-----------------
Pope expresses willingness to visit N. Korea
VATICAN -- Pope Francis has expressed his willingness again to visit North Korea as he sympathized with the Korean people long separated by the 1950-53 Korean War, a senior South Korean bishop said Monday.
The pope made the remarks during a meeting in the Vatican with Lazarus You Heung-sik, who heads the Daejeon diocese, saying the Korean people have been suffering the pain of living separated for 70 years, the bishop told Yonhap News Agency.
