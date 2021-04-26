Industrial Bank Of Korea Q1 net income up 18.3 pct. to 592 bln won
All News 15:43 April 26, 2021
SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- Industrial Bank Of Korea on Monday reported its first-quarter net income of 592 billion won (US$531.8 million), up 18.3 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the January-March period was 780.3 billion won, up 18 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 27.7 percent to 5.73 trillion won.
The operating profit was 19.9 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' extends longest streak on Billboard 200 by K-pop group to 60 weeks
-
BTS music video 'Idol' breaks 900 mln YouTube views
-
Hyundai Motor, BTS collaborate for Earth Day campaign
-
(LEAD) SHINee's Taemin to join military next month
-
Piano is 'first love' of celebrated conductor Chung Myung-whun
Most Saved
-
City of Seoul seizes cryptocurrencies from tax delinquents
-
(LEAD) SHINee's Taemin to join military next month
-
Women suffer greater employment shock than men amid pandemic: report
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' extends longest streak on Billboard 200 by K-pop group to 60 weeks
-
Piano is 'first love' of celebrated conductor Chung Myung-whun
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea secures additional Pfizer vaccines for 20 mln people
-
S. Korean Youn Yuh-jung of 'Minari' wins best supporting actress Oscar
-
S. Korea to accelerate COVID-19 vaccinations amid spiking cases
-
Ex-Asiana Airlines chief fined for rejecting menstrual leave
-
S. Korea to partially lift ban on U.K. flights from May