Yonhap news summary

(2nd LD) S. Korean Youn Yuh-jung of 'Minari' wins best supporting actress Oscar
SEOUL -- Youn Yuh-jung has won best supporting actress at this year's Academy Awards for her performance in the immigrant film "Minari," becoming the first South Korean to win an acting Oscar.
At the awards ceremony held at Union Station in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday (U.S. time), Youn was awarded Best Actress in a Supporting Role, beating Maria Bakalova for "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm," Glenn Close for "Hillbilly Elegy," Olivia Colman for "The Father" and Amanda Seyfried for "Mank."
-----------------
(LEAD) Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung hopes to continue acting till the end
SEOUL -- Youn Yuh-jung, who became the first South Korean to hoist an acting Oscar on Monday, said she has no big plans for the future but hopes to continue acting throughout her life.
"I have no plan. I'll continue to live (on as I have). It's not that Youn Yuh-jung becomes Kim Yo-jong with an Oscar win," she told South Korean correspondents in a news conference held at the country's consulate general in Los Angeles that was broadcast here.
-----------------
Youn's Oscar glory celebrated in S. Korea
SEOUL -- An outpouring of support and congratulatory comments followed the news of South Korean actress Youn Yuh-jung's historic winning of an Oscar on Monday.
Youn won best supporting actress at this year's Academy Awards for her performance in the film "Minari," becoming the first South Korean to win an acting Oscar.
-----------------
Inter-Korean talks must resume at early date at all levels: unification ministry
SEOUL -- The unification ministry called Monday for the resumption of inter-Korean talks at "all levels" at an early date on the eve of the anniversary of a historic 2018 summit between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
The April 27 summit at the border village of Panmunjom led to a series of peace talks not only between the two Koreas but also between the North and the United States, including the unprecedented summit between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump.
-----------------
(3rd LD) New cases at 500 on less testing; Seoul to ramp up vaccine rollout
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new virus cases fell below 600 on Monday for the first time in six days due to fewer tests over the weekend as health authorities accelerated the country's inoculation drive.
The country reported 500 more COVID-19 cases, including 469 local infections, raising the total caseload to 119,387, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said. The country added four more deaths, raising the total to 1,817.
-----------------
S. Korea may develop 2 homegrown COVID-19 vaccines this year: minister
SEOUL -- South Korea may develop two homegrown vaccines against COVID-19 as early as this year or early next year, the country's health minister said Monday.
Currently, five local pharmaceutical firms are developing the new coronavirus vaccines, with two of them expected to conduct phase two or three clinical trials by the end of the year, Kwon Deok-cheol said during a radio talk show.
-----------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea to accelerate COVID-19 vaccinations amid spiking cases
SEOUL -- South Korea will accelerate the COVID-19 vaccine rollout as the country has secured sufficient shots amid supply shortage concerns to achieve herd immunity by November, the country's acting prime minister said Monday.
In a public message, Acting Prime Minister Hong Nam-ki sought to allay public concerns about a shortage of vaccines and slow progress in the vaccinations as the country is bracing for another wave of infections.
-----------------
Hyundai Motor Group's office workers begin process to form union
SEOUL -- Office workers at Hyundai Motor Group began the process to set up a union to seek higher wages and better working conditions, the company said Monday.
Nonmanufacturing employees at South Korea's leading carmaker have submitted documents to the Ministry of Employment and Labor to build their own union, separately from the union of manufacturing workers, a company spokesman said over the phone.
-----------------
Moon's disapproval reaches highest point: Realmeter
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in's public disapproval rating hit an all-time high, a poll showed Monday, as the ruling bloc continues to struggle with fallout from its recent crushing defeat in local by-elections.
In the five-day Realmeter survey conducted through last Friday, Moon's disapproval rating hit 63 percent, up 1.5 percentage points from a week earlier. The latest poll canvassed 2,532 people, aged 18 or older, nationwide.
-----------------
(LEAD) Moon urges halt to 'politicization' of COVID-19 vaccine issue
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in asked South Koreans on Monday not to "politicize" the COVID-19 vaccine issue, as his government is striving to assure them that the country has already secured deals for enough supply of doses and that the overall inoculation program is on track.
Doubts have grown over the government's stated scheme to get at least 12 million people here vaccinated in the first half of this year for the sake of achieving herd immunity by November.
-----------------
U.S. Embassy congratulates Youn on winning best supporting actress Oscar
SEOUL -- The U.S. Embassy on Monday congratulated Youn Yuh-jung after she became the first South Korean to win an acting Oscar for her role in the immigrant film "Minari."
"Congratulations to Yoon Yuh-Jung for being the first Korean to win #Oscars best supporting actress! @MinariMovie," the embassy in Seoul wrote on Twitter.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks up for 3rd day on recovery hopes, vaccination campaign
SEOUL-- South Korean stocks closed up for a third consecutive session Monday, as progress in the local vaccination campaign and strong U.S. economic data fueled hopes of a quick economic rebound from the pandemic. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 31.43 points, or 0.99 percent, to close at 3,217.53 points.
